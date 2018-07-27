PML (N) Mohammad Pervaiz Malik wins NA-133 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim Leauge (N) candidate Mohammad Pervaiz Malik won election from National Assembly constituency NA-133 Lahore-XI by securing 89,678 votes.
According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Ejaz Ahmed Chaudary candidate of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) stood second by getting 77,231 votes.
The third position was grabbed by Matloob Ahmed candidate of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan getting 13,235.
Voter turnout was recorded at 51.89%.
