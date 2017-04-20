PML-N Lawyers Forum welcomes SC verdict in Panama case

LAHORE, Apr 20 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
Lawyers Forum Punjab President Sharif Zafar Joya Thursday welcomed
the Supreme Court judgement in Panama papers case.
Talking to APP here, he said that the verdict
was based on merit and justice and it was a victory of masses,
who wanted prime minister to lead the country.
He said that prime minister had already asked the apex
court to form a commission to inquire into the allegations
levelled against him and his family.
“The Apex Court admitted the prime minister’s stance today and ordered
for formation of a joint investigation team,” he added.
Joya said that the formation of team was a victory of the
PML-N as the opposition failed to provide any evidence to prove
their allegations.
He said that the SC decision would end an atmosphere of
political uncertainty and it would stabilise democracy and
economy.
He further that such allegations had been repeatedly
levelled against the Sharif family but nothing could be proved in
the courts.
PML-N Lawyers Forum President Lahore division also
expressed similar views.
