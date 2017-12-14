PML-N govt successfully completes four and half year, resolves many problems:Asif

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), government had completed four and half year and resolved many problems.

The present government had overcome the problem of loadshedding, and restored peace during it ongoing tenure, he said.

The tourists in the country had increased due to peace, he added. The people were not facing any problem at

CNG stations, he said.

Commenting on the collusion of Asif Ali Zardari, Imran Khan and Tahir ul Qadri, he said that present

government after coming into power in 2013 elections had faced many challenges.

He added that PML-N government had completed more than four years successfully. He said that next general

election would be conducted on time.

Khawaja Asif said that PML-N was fully united under the leadership of Muhammed Nawaz Sharif and the people had full confidence in the policies of the present government.

Commenting on the OIC conference held in Turkey, the Foreign Minister said that representatives of

Muslim Ummah had expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine over the current issue.

He said that Pakistan had given suggestions that the matter of Palestine could be raised at the forum of

General Assembly and Security Council.

The FM said the people of world were also supporting the Palestine.

He was of the view that Muslim Ummah should brushed aside personal differences and worked for one-point

agenda for providing rights to Palestine besides Kashmir.