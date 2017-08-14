PML-N govt. determined to realize Quaid’s dream: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi has said Quaid-e-Azam envisioned Pakistan as a modern

democratic entity which faced myriad challenges.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-N government,

notwithstanding the confronting difficulties has made the

realization of Quaid’s dream as its abiding mission.

He said the independence that nation achieved seventy

years ago was an outcome of the unparalleled sacrifices made

by its ancestors. Millions of Muslims rendered sacrifices for

their future as well as for the future of their posterity.

“Today we are treading the path of prosperity and

progress in a peaceful and dignified country because of those

sacrifices. We are greatly indebted to our ancestors for their

sacrifices and we can repay that debt only by making Pakistan

a free and independent country,” the prime minister said in a

message on 70th Independence Day.

He said “We may belong to different tribes, fraternities

and ethnicities; we may be working in different spheres of

national life; our political vision and thinking can be

different and our economic vision may have different

perspectives but ascendancy of national interests and

invincible defence are common objectives of the entire nation,

for which we have to make collective endeavours.”

The prime minister said the recent transition of power

through a democratic process was quintessential of the

accelerated strengthening of democratic values in the country.

“We have to strengthen and reinforce the state

institutions so that they can play their prescribed role

within the limits of law and the constitution,” he added.

The prime minister said only a strong economy could

ensure strong defence. A moderate society guaranteed stability

of the state where people enjoyed all fundamental rights and

national resources were equitably and judicious distributed.

He further said that Pakistan desired positive and

constructive relations with all the countries of the world,

especially with its neighbours on the basis of sovereign

equality.

The people of South Asia have suffered enormously in the

last fifty years due to the festering conflicts. Until and

unless those conflicts were resolved amicably the people of

the region could not achieve prosperity and progress, he added.

He said the government invariably made efforts to

initiate the process of meaningful dialogue and adoption of

peaceful means to resolve the issues, but unfortunately the

expansionist designs of India remained main hurdle in this

regard.

He said it was incumbent upon the international

community to play its role in the resolution of the regional

conflicts, particularly the Kashmir dispute in conformity with

the UN Resolutions on the subject with a view to ensuring

durable peace in the region.

The prime minister said terrorism was the biggest

challenge confronting the world in the twenty first century.

Pakistan has rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the

fight against this menace as well as for the world peace.

“Our armed forces, law enforcing agencies and the people

have written imperishable stories of sacrifices in this

regard,” he added.

He said now, the time had come for the international

community not only to acknowledge those sacrifices by rising

above their interests in the region, but also to fully support

Pakistan in taking the fight against terrorism to its logical

conclusion.

The prime minister further noted that the younger

generation of Pakistan was endowed with exceptional talent and

has a burning desire for advancement.

They are making admirable contribution in the fields of

information technology, engineering, medical and management

all over the world in a distinct manner.

“My government has a vision of accelerating the pace of

development and prosperity in Pakistan so that all those

professionals can return to contribute to this national

effort,” he added.

He assured that tomorrow’s Pakistan would secure the

implementation of guiding principles of rule of law and

ascendancy of merit.

On the 70th independence day of the country, the

prime minister made a solemn pledge that they would not relent

until the achievement of those objectives.