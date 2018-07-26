PML-N candidate Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada wins NA-171 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-171 Bahawalpur-II by securing 99,202 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhry Naeem ud Din Wariach stood second by getting 88,297 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Syed Salman Ahmed Gardezi with 15,738 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 59.95%.