PML-N bringing about positive change in country: Awais Leghari

DERA GHAZI KHAN, Dec 15 (APP): Federal minister for power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Friday that the PML-N government was bringing about positive change in the country by bringing improvement in law and order situation and resolved problem of loadshedding in just four years.

“Infrastructure development was taking place at a rapid pace

and that is how the government was making ‘Naya Pakistan'”, Leghari said while addressing public gatherings and workers convention at union council Drahma and Bait Haibat Wala.

Different local leaders of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf announced

to join PML-N on the occasion.

He said that Leghari family’s politics was based on

principle of serving the people that was strictly followed by his late father Sardar Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari.

He said the government completed many schemes of Sui gas, electricity, sewerage and roads in DG Khan.

He said the government was also improving standards of

facilities at hospitals and educational institutions in Punjab

and other provinces.

He said that Muzaffargarh-DG Khan road project was a gift

from Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and work on it was in

progress.

Those who announced to join the PML-N along with their

supporters and families included local PTI leaders Muhammad Aslam Sarkani, and Qasim Khan Gurmani.

Chairman UC Drahma Amjad Shah and Muhammad Akbar Bhatti also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Awais Leghari visited residences of Mustafa Khan

Chandia, Muhammad Khan Zor, Malik Ramzan Khan Pitafi, Haji Afzal Lar, Haji Allah Bakhsh Jhanj, Sajjad Hussain Khan Sewra, and Khadim Hussain Mohana and expressed heartfelt condolences to them on death of their relatives.