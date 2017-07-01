PML-N being victimised as it wants rule of constitution: Saad

LAHORE, July 01 (APP): Railways Minister and Pakistan

Muslim League-N central leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has said

PML-N is being victimised as it wants the rule of law and

constitution in the country.

Addressing an Eid-Millan party, organised by the PML-N

workers in his constituency here on Saturday, he said that

hurdles in the way of continuity of democracy are hampering

progress of the nation.

He said that the PML-N leaders including Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were honest and dedicated, who had

always listened to problems of their workers on merit.

He said that the PML-N had come into power by getting

votes from the people but it was not being allowed to work

and serve the nation.

“What is our crime? What is crime of our leader Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif,” he questioned.

Saad said that the PML-N had always worked for progress

of the country, and it had made Pakistan a nuclear power.

It remained impartial in the war against Yemen, it offered

mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, it installed

power generation plants and launched several other

projects.

Criticising PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he said: “Khan

Sahib, if you will try to expell us from politics through

undemocratic means, we won’t go alone; you will also have

to go.”

“It was a conspiracy that first the allegations of

rigging were levelled and then a sit-in was organised

against the parliament,” he added.

He said that whenever the PML-N came to power,

attempts were made to destabilise it. “Governments were

sent packing in the name of accountability in the past,”

he added.

The minister said that the enemies of China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) wanted to derail the country and

were hatching conspiracies against the PML-N government.

He said that politics of confrontation and allegations

would give nothing to the country, adding that the PML-N

and the PPP had to sign the Charter of Democracy after a

long period of confrontation.

Saad said that if politicians are vilified, then who

would join politics in the country.

He said that a campaign of character assassination

was underway against the Sharif Family.

He said that he is son of Khawaja Rafique, who was

assassinated when he was struggling for democracy.

“We will stage a comeback if expelled from the

government undemocratically and illegally,” he said.

The minister said that leg-pulling should be stopped

as it was damaging for society and the nation.

“Change can only be ensured through vote and the

political opponents should wait for elections,” he added.