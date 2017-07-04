ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological
Department on Tuesday forecast rain-dust with
thundershowers at isolated places during next 24 hours.
According to PMD rain with thundershowers is
expected at few places in Rawalpindi, Lahore,
Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan
divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and
Kashmir.
However, mainly hot and humid weather is expected
in most parts of the country during day time.
Very humid weather is expected in plain areas of
Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar.
While Seasonal low lies over northeast
Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating in
north eastern parts of the country and Kashmir. A
shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of
the country and likely to persist over Kashmir and its
adjoining areas during next 48 hours.
Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours were
Mirkhani 23mm, Kalam 12mm, Balakot 05mm, Pattan 02mm,
Dir 01mm,Kashmir: Kotli 12mm, Muzaffarabad 05mm, Garhi
Dupatta 01mm, Rawalakot Trace, Punjab: Gujrat 06mm,
Sialkot 4mm, Murree 03mm, Chillas 01mm.
Highest Maximum Temperatures recorded during last
24 hours were, Sibbi 46øC, Dadu 45øC, Bhakkar, Dalbandin
44øC.
Main cities Temperatures remained, Islamabad 37C,
Lahore 36C, Karachi 35C, Peshawar 41C, Quetta 37C,
Gilgit 30C, Chitral 36C, Muzaffarabad 38C, Muree 24C,
Skardu 32C, Faislabad 40C, Multan 41C, Hyderbad 39C and
Dir 34C.
PMD forecast more rain
ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological