PM witnesses MoU signing between OGDCL and MOL group

ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Wednesday witnessed signing of an MoU between the
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and MOL Group
for a strategic cooperation initiative to evaluate future
potential business opportunities in international upstream
exploration and production.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by
Graham Balchin, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, MOL
Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V, and Zahid Mir, Managing Director
OGDCL, according to a press release issued by the PM’s Media Office
here.
The strategic cooperation would lead to mutual exchange of
technical knowledge and industry experiences, allowing for
further discussion of potential international upstream growth
synergies and possible partnerships.
Earlier, Chief Operation Officer of MOL Group Dr. Berislav
Gaso also called on the prime minister and briefed him about
various successful business ventures of his company in Pakistan.
Berislav Gasco thanked the prime minister for the continued
support of the government towards facilitating the company in
undertaking profitable business ventures in the country.
He also appreciated investment-friendly policies of the
government and expressed keen desire of his company to explore
investment opportunities in Balochistan, in addition to the
existing operations at various places in the country.
The prime minister stated that the government was committed
to provide every possible facilitation to the investors for
exploring and benefiting from the huge potential existing in
the country in various sectors, especially the oil and gas sector.
He also welcomed the desire of MOL Pakistan to extend its
operation and undertake business ventures in Balochistan.
