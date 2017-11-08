PM welcomes plans of Volkswagon to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday while welcoming the decision of Volkswagen to invest and undertake business venture in Pakistan and assured all possible facilities and support to the company.

He was talking to Dr. Joseph Baumert, Member Volkswagen Board of Management who called on him here at the PM Office.

The Prime Minister spoke of the strengths of Pakistan economy and said owing to the investor-friendly policies of the present government, economic turnaround in the last four years and improved security situation, huge incentives to invest and reap benefits from a fast growing economy were now available to the international business community.

He said with an enhanced road networks; in view of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project and greater spending on communication infrastructure, Pakistan offered great opportunities to the international automobile companies to fill in the existing demand-supply gap through local production.

The Prime Minister also highlighted various features of the Auto Policy; 2016-2021 that offers tax and other incentives to the new entrants to enable introduction of new brands, develop market share, create distribution and after sales service networks besides a parts-manufacturing base.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that Volkswagen’s production in Pakistan would provide quality vehicles of international standards. Dr. Joseph Baumert also expressed the hope for a successful business venture in Pakistan.

Head of Overseas Production Andreas Sprindler, Head of Asia Pacific Oliver Glaser, International Policy Foreign and Governmental Relations Klaus – Bo Steindorff and Head of CKD Yuri Konushin, CEO Premier Systems Pvt Ltd. Syed Arshad and Secretary Board of Investment were present during the meeting.