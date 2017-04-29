PM visits Ibrahim Kirmani’s tomb

SHERGARH, April 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif visited the tomb of Hazrat Ibrahim Daud Bandagi Kirmani (RA) here on Saturday.

The prime minister laid a wreath on the grave and offered Fateha.

Member of the National Assembly Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Brig ® Javed Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.