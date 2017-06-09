PM underlines UN’s role in addressing long-standing issues like IoK

ASTANA, (Kazakhstan) June 9 (APP): Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday said there were legitimate

expectations for the United Nations to play its due role in

addressing the myriad challenges of today, including the long-

outstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

He appreciated efforts of the UN Secretary General and

expressed his support to his call for cooperation among states

and other stakeholders for advancing the agenda of peace and

cooperation by resolving disputes through dialogue and

negotiations, agreeing that this was essential for success in

conflict prevention and resolution.

The Prime Minister was talking to Secretary General of

the United Nations Antonio Guterres, who called on him here on

the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Congratulating Pakistan on a successful SCO membership,

the UN Secretary General said Pakistan was an important member

of the international community and was playing an active role

in the United Nations.

During the meeting, the two also exchanged views on

other important issues of significance at the bilateral,

regional and international levels.

The Prime Minister said that pursuing membership of the

SCO was an important milestone and achievement of foreign

policy of Pakistan. It advanced government’s policy of

peaceful neighbourhood and enhancing connectivity in the

region.

He further said that Pakistan believed in building

cooperative and stronger relationships with other members of

the international comity. Both agreed that peace in the region

and the world at large was in everyone’s interest.

Guterres appreciated Pakistan’s role in hosting Afghan

refugees for the past 37 years.