PM to inaugurate first 660 MW Sahiwal coal power project tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif will inaugurate the first 660 MW unit of the Sahiwal

Coal Power Project on Thursday.

The project comprised two 660 MW plants with a total

capacity of 1320 MW and was one of the early harvest projects

of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The ground breaking of this project was performed by the

Prime Minister on May 30, 2014, a press release issued by the

PM’s Media Office here on Wednesday said.

M/s Huaneng Shandong Ruyi Pakistan Energy Private

Limited has completed the civil, electrical and mechanical

works at the project. The project has already been connected

to the National Grid.

This is a latest state of the art technology

Supercritical Coal Fired Power Project, which is

environmentally compliant and the High thermal efficiency will

result into less use of fuel.

The annual power generation from the project is expected

to exceed 9 Billion kWh, which will significantly contribute

in alleviating energy crisis in the country. The project will

produce electricity at a levelized tariff of Rs 8.11/unit.

Being close to the load centers, the project will

improve grid stability and reduce line losses.

Government of Pakistan as well as the Government of

Punjab have provided full support to project company in

completing its activities.

The Government of Punjab extended loan facility to

Pakistan Railways for the construction of spur line from

nearest railway station to the Project site and Coal is being

successfully transported to the project site.

Sahiwal project has started delivering 660MW from unit

No 1 to the National Grid from May 12, 2017.

Project company is targeting to deliver complete 1320 MW

from first week of June 2017, which is 6 months before the

planned schedule and is a record for fastest completion.

With regards to Human Resource capacity building, 190

Pakistani young engineers trained at China have been employed

for plant operations.