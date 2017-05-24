PM to inaugurate first 660 MW Sahiwal coal power project tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif will inaugurate the first 660 MW unit of the Sahiwal
Coal Power Project on Thursday.
The project comprised two 660 MW plants with a total
capacity of 1320 MW and was one of the early harvest projects
of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The ground breaking of this project was performed by the
Prime Minister on May 30, 2014, a press release issued by the
PM’s Media Office here on Wednesday said.
M/s Huaneng Shandong Ruyi Pakistan Energy Private
Limited has completed the civil, electrical and mechanical
works at the project. The project has already been connected
to the National Grid.
This is a latest state of the art technology
Supercritical Coal Fired Power Project, which is
environmentally compliant and the High thermal efficiency will
result into less use of fuel.
The annual power generation from the project is expected
to exceed 9 Billion kWh, which will significantly contribute
in alleviating energy crisis in the country. The project will
produce electricity at a levelized tariff of Rs 8.11/unit.
Being close to the load centers, the project will
improve grid stability and reduce line losses.
Government of Pakistan as well as the Government of
Punjab have provided full support to project company in
completing its activities.
The Government of Punjab extended loan facility to
Pakistan Railways for the construction of spur line from
nearest railway station to the Project site and Coal is being
successfully transported to the project site.
Sahiwal project has started delivering 660MW from unit
No 1 to the National Grid from May 12, 2017.
Project company is targeting to deliver complete 1320 MW
from first week of June 2017, which is 6 months before the
planned schedule and is a record for fastest completion.
With regards to Human Resource capacity building, 190
Pakistani young engineers trained at China have been employed
for plant operations.