PM strongly condemns Indian unprovoked firing along LoC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Wednesday strongly condemned unprovoked firing by
Indian forces along Line of Control (LoC).
The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the
Martyred souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families
to bear this irreparable loss, said a press release.
He also highly appreciated the prompt and befitting
response of Pak Army in silencing the enemy guns.
