PM stresses for every workable option to provide relief to masses

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed for consideration of every feasible option to provide relief to the masses by reducing prices of petrol and gas and said that the government’s main objective was to extend maximum possible relief to the low income group.

The prime minister directed his special assistant on petroleum to immediately formulate a comprehensive roadmap with possibility to bringing down the prices of petrol, diesel and gas.

Workable recommendations in this regard should be submitted at the earliest so that these could be considered for implementation, he further directed.

The prime minister was chairing a high level meeting to consider options for reducing prices of petrol and gas, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant Shahzad Qasim, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Petroleum Mian Asad Hayauddin, acting FBR chairman and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the prime minister said the government was aware of the problems being faced by the low income group and the salaried class, and it was striving to reduce the prices of power and gas to maximum level, so that those groups could be given relief.

Referring to the irrational long term agreements by the previous rulers by burdening the people, he said despite all the factors, the government could not remain silent and every option should be explored for provision of maximum relief.

During the meeting, PM’s Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar briefed the prime minister in detail over the price mechanism of petrol, diesel and gas sector, global factors, previous agreements by the former governments, stability in prices, prospects to reduce the prices and recommendations in this regard.

It was the second meeting in this regard. During the earlier meeting held last week, a detailed discussion was held to explore proposals for provision of relief to the masses.