PM, SAPM on National Security discuss regional security situation

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP):Special Assistant to PM on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yusuf called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Regional security situation particularly the Indian aggression emerging during the recent days and other matters were discussed in the meeting, a press statement issued by the PM Media Office here said.

During the meeting, measures taken for bringing back the Pakistanis, stranded abroad due to coronavirus, to home and the progress in that respect so far were also discussed in detail.