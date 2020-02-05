PM seeks recommendations from AJK leadership to highlight Kashmir issue more effectively

MUZAFFARABAD, Feb 5 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday sought the recommendations from the political leadership of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to highlight the Kashmir issue globally more effectively.

In a meeting a delegation of the leaders of the parliamentary parties in the AJK Legislative Assembly headed by President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK chapter Barrister Sultan Mahmood during his day long visit here in connection with annual Kashmir Solidarity Day, the prime minister suggested the formation of a committee for the purpose with the representation from the parliamentary parties in AJK Assembly and All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

The delegation comprised Chairman of Muslim Conference Sardar Attiq Ahmed Khan, President of Muslim Conference Mirza Shafiq Ahmed Jarral, Parliamentary Leader of Jamat-e-Islami Abdul Rashed Turabi, President of Jamat-e-Islami Dr Khalid Mahmood, President of Pakistan Peoples Party AJK Chapter Sardar Hassan Ibrahim, AJKLA Opposition Leader AJKLA Chaudhry Yasin and President PPP AJK Chapter Chaudhry Latif Akbar.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam, Prime Minister of AJK Raja Farooq Haider and speaker of AJK Assembly also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the prime minister viewed that all of the political parties and the people of Pakistan and Kashmir were unanimous on the subject of the Kashmiris’ right to self determination.