PM says government fully focussed on development of Sindh province

KARACHI, Nov 19 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday said every effort was being made for permanent peace in the port city of Karachi as the government was fully focused on the implementation of development projects.

He assured that the federal government would continue its cooperation in the progress and development of Sindh province.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Sindh Governor Muhammad Zuabair at the Governor House,

PM office media wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, overall law and order situation in the province, progress on the federal government’s projects, matters pertaining to the economic and business activities, besides other significant issues were reviewed.

The prime minister compared Karachi to the jugular vein of the country with respect to its significance in generating the overall economic and development activities of the country.

He said the federal government was implementing its vision of uniform development and prosperity of the whole country.

To safeguard lives and properties of the people and provision of all facilities was the priority of the government, he added.

The Sindh governor said a sustained increase in the economic, trade, business, social and cultural activities was being witnessed after restoration of peace and tranquility in the city.

He apprised the prime minister that consultations with regard to development and prosperity of the province continued with all

the stakeholders, including political and religious parties, industrialists and businessmen etc.

He expressed his confidence that the completion of development schemes with assistance of the federal government would help raise standard of life of the residents of province.

Zubair said that economic policies of the federal government were benefitting the province of Sindh.

He also spoke of the significance of the assistance of the federal government for the on-going projects in the province.