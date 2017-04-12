PM satisfied over gains of Op Radd-ul-Fasaad

ISLAMABAD, April 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the gains of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and appreciated the role of armed forces.

He was talking to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who called on him here at the Prime Minister House.

According to a PM House statement, matters pertaining to professional preparedness of Pakistan Army, current security and border situation of the country were discussed during the meeting.

The Chief of Army Staff also apprised the Prime Minister about the progress made in the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, the statement said.

“The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the gains of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and appreciated the role of armed forces of Pakistan for their matchless sacrifices towards the national goal of achieving peace in the country,” the statement added.