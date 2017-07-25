PM presented himself for accountability despite having immunity: Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Tuesday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had presented himself for accountability without taking any immunity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said although name of the

prime minister was not mentioned in the Panama Papers but he presented himself and his family for the accountability and thus set a precedent.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would decide

about any legal option after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in

the Panama Papers case.

Ranjha said the apex court had already observed that it

was was not bound to accept the joint investigation team’s report.

Replying to a question, he said there was nothing established

against the prime minister in the Panama Papers case.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan had failed to

present the trail of his county cricket income before the court till

date.