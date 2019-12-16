PM pledges not to allow any militant mindset to take country, nation hostage for its bigoted vision

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday pledged not to allow any militant mindset to take the country and nation hostage for its bigoted vision.

“Today, we remember and pray for the survivors and victims of APS (Army Public School) Peshawar incident. The blood of the innocent united the nation against all forms of extremism, terrorism, violence and hatred,” he said in a message on 5th anniversary of the APS Peshawar incident.

The Prime Minister added, “On this day while paying tribute to our young martyrs, we also laud the sacrifices of our armed forces, police and law-enforcing agencies in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.”