PM Office rejects news about PM-NAB chairman meeting

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):The Prime Minister Office on Friday rejected as baseless the media reports regarding a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal.

“There is no truth in the news of meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman NAB. Media is requested to confirm from the PM Office Spokesman before giving any news about the Prime Minister,” a brief statement issued by the PM Media Office here said.