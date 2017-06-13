PM Nawaz the most popular leader: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking in the talk show of a private TV channel said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the most popular leader according to all the surveys conducted since 2013 general election, when he was elected Prime Minister for the third time.

Responding to a question about the possibility of PML-N workers’ gathering in Islamabad on the occasion of Prime Minister’s

appearance before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Thursday

(June 15), Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Prime Minister had already advised the party workers and supporters to stay away on that day, keeping in view the prevailing situation.

The Minister of State observed that it was a legal process and

the Prime Minister was fully aware of the emotions of the workers, therefore, he had advised them to exercise restraint.

To another question, the Information Minister said that

Parliament was an independent institution and parliamentarians

from both sides of the benches – government and opposition, owed

it to maintain its sanctity.

To another question, she said that Sharif family had the

right of expressing whatsoever reservations it had over the conduct

of JIT and it had also approached the apex court in that respect.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, in response to another query, said that

the prime minister during his address to the nation and while

speaking in the parliament, had asked the apex court to constitute

a joint investigation team on Panama Papers issue.

About the formation of Saudi-led Islamic Alliance and Pakistan’s position, she said that defence minister had already given his

statement in the parliament.

Replying to another question she said that displaying

banners in support of Nawaz Sharif in the federal capital was only an expression of solidarity with him by the people.

To a question, she said that the government was not opposed

to the idea of a having a separate television channel for live

telecast of the parliamentary proceedings adding that Speaker National Assembly and the Chairman Senate could also ask for live streaming of speeches of all the parliamentary leaders.

To yet another question she said that the banners

displayed by Islamabad Mayor in the federal capital a couple of

weeks back did not have any link with Panama Papers or JIT, and

were only meant to hail the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif for hosting the summit conference of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).