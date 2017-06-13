PM Nawaz the most popular leader: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking in the talk show of a private TV channel said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the most popular leader according to all the surveys conducted since 2013 general election, when he was elected Prime Minister for the third time.
Responding to a question about the possibility of PML-N workers’ gathering in Islamabad on the occasion of Prime Minister’s
appearance before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Thursday
(June 15), Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Prime Minister had already advised the party workers and supporters to stay away on that day, keeping in view the prevailing situation.
The Minister of State observed that it was a legal process and
the Prime Minister was fully aware of the emotions of the workers, therefore, he had advised them to exercise restraint.
To another question, the Information Minister said that
Parliament was an independent institution and parliamentarians
from both sides of the benches – government and opposition, owed
it to maintain its sanctity.
To another question, she said that Sharif family had the
right of expressing whatsoever reservations it had over the conduct
of JIT and it had also approached the apex court in that respect.
Marriyum Aurangzeb, in response to another query, said that
the prime minister during his address to the nation and while
speaking in the parliament, had asked the apex court to constitute
a joint investigation team on Panama Papers issue.
About the formation of Saudi-led Islamic Alliance and Pakistan’s position, she said that defence minister had already given his
statement in the parliament.
Replying to another question she said that displaying
banners in support of Nawaz Sharif in the federal capital was only an expression of solidarity with him by the people.
To a question, she said that the government was not opposed
to the idea of a having a separate television channel for live
telecast of the parliamentary proceedings adding that Speaker National Assembly and the Chairman Senate could also ask for live streaming of speeches of all the parliamentary leaders.
To yet another question she said that the banners
displayed by Islamabad Mayor in the federal capital a couple of
weeks back did not have any link with Panama Papers or JIT, and
were only meant to hail the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif for hosting the summit conference of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).
