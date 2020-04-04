PM Imran Khan hails Governor Sarwar’s philanthropic services

LAHORE, Apr 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday hailed Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar’s services for humanitarian causes and social work home and abroad.

Chairing a meeting regarding ‘Prime Minister Relief Fund’ and ‘Insaaf Tiger Force’, the Prime Minister acknowledged that Governor Sarwar had extensive experience of human welfare,saying he was the right man for the job in Punjab for relief efforts in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Imran Khan urged his party MNAs and MPAs to work with a purpose during the lock-down due to COVID 19, adding that the nation was faced with hard times. However, he saw the COVID 19 (coronavirus) pandemic alsoas an opportunity to excel by serving the masses with selfless spirit.

The premier observed the future was uncertain as the global coronavirus pandemic could bring about huge economic and social challenges for the nations of the world, adding that it was the time to engage in social work.

PM Imran Khan lambasted the opposition for its inability to stand by the masses in the difficult times like this , adding that the opposition had always minted money while in power. He said that opposition leaders, sparing few, were not capable of social work as they had not done such things throughout their political careers.

PM Imran Khan appreciated Governor Sarwar’s services for provision of ration to the poor during lock-down, and steps for fighting coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on setting up of Coronavirus Telemedicine helpline; provision of ration for needy families during the lock-down, supply of PPEs to the jail inmate and staff in Punjab and other initiatives on the behalf of the Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister Science and technology Fawad Ch, provincial Ministers Mian Mehmood ur Rashid, Murad Raas, Mian Aslam Iqbal, MPAs and party workers were present on the occasion.