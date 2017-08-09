PM hopes better decision from SC’s full bench over review plea

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Wednesday said Nawaz Sharif had the full right to
defend himself before the full bench of the Supreme Court in
the review petition, seeking reversal of an earlier
disqualification order by a five judge-bench.
He said though the government had fully implemented the
apex court’s verdict but the people from different sections of
the society had not accepted it.
Even various political parties and people with unbiased
approach had also raised their concerns, he added.
In an interview with Nadeem Malik, host of a SAMAA TV
talk show, the prime minister said the Supreme Court had the
responsibility to decide the review petition as among other
pending cases, it had treated that case as a special one.
The Supreme Court itself became a prosecutor in the
case, he said in reply to a query and said that the PML-N
government had completely implemented it.
The prime minister to another question about resident
visa issue, said Nawaz Sharif had acquired the visa when he was
not a prime minister of the country and was in exile.
He was declared disqualified for not accepting salary
from his son’s company and not declaring it as his asset, he
added.
The Dubai government, he said, had issued millions of
residents visas and those were for a specific period. There
was no law in Pakistan to bar acquiring such facility, he
explained.
The prime minister said the verdict could not be applied
to all. Half of Pakistan could stand disqualified if such law
was applied as the nature of the cases varied.
He further said that he wanted the parliament to examine
the issue of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution as there
were a lot of ambiguities in their implementation with varying
interpretations.
“A clarity is required on the issue. A thing in the
Constitution, which could not be implemented due to its
ambiguities, must be clarified. But it requires consensus among
the stakeholders,” he added.
The prime minister referring to the vagueness in the
constitutional articles, said such obscurity or clerical
mistake could put a person in jeopardy.
He cited the disqualification of former prime minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by saying that the aforementioned
article was invoked for not withdrawing salary from his son’s
company.
The Constitution was a living document and it could be
amended in view of the changing requirements, he added.
To a query, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said he was nominated for
the prime minister office under a party leadership’s decision.
Today PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had announced that he would
serve for the remaining term in office, he added.
He said elections would be held in next June, when would
decide through their votes.
Explaining his plans over broadening of tax net, the
prime minister said paying taxes was an obligation all over
the globe and it was considered a crime if people did not pay
taxes.
He linked its payment with the country’s financial, defence
and economic strengths, and stressed upon bringing people under
the tax net.
“If the lawmakers themselves are not paying taxes, then
how can they ask other people to pay it,” he added.
The prime minister said through NADRA CNIC, people were
allotted tax numbers.
The people who were not paying taxes could be detected
by linking their utility bills, income and properties with
their CNIC numbers, he explained and said those who were not
paying taxes would be required to explain their lifestyle and
income.
However, he agreed that tax rates in the country were
high which required a review to encourage people to pay taxes.
The prime minister said a large number of people had
foreign income and assets, but they did not declare them.
He cited the example of investments made in Dubai real
estate market in which various methods for flight of capital
were used and said it also required probe.
The prime minister said making offshore companies was
not illegal and reiterated that he did not possess any offshore
company, neither he had any offshore asset.
He said the world was going to find solution to the
issue of offshore companies. Directors of all the companies
should be made to declare such offshore companies.
Responding to another question, he said Nawaz Sharif
would remain leader and head of the PML-N supporters and party.
He said decision for fielding a candidate in NA-120
Lahore would be taken soon.
About political opponents’ claims regarding rift in the
Sharif family, the prime minister said certain elements wished a bad
blood between brothers which never existed.
The prime minister while explaining main targets of his
government, said concentration would be given to the economic
growth, besides previous development and fiscal policies
would also continue.
The PML-N government had delivered in the past and it
would do so in the future, he said and added social sector
would also be target of his government.
About decrease in exports, the prime minister said when the
PML-N government came into power in 2013, Pakistan was at the
verge of economic default but due to its vibrant economic policies,
the country had been put on the road of progress.
After implementing the IMF programme and now the CPEC,
Pakistan would continue to achieve its economic growth and its
effects would be felt very soon, he added.
About civil-military relationships and his meeting with Chief
of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the prime minister said
it was a routine meeting and “we all work collectively for
development of the country.”
About the Afghan and Indian policy of the present government,
he said that first of all, they would have to maintain their
sovereignty, adding that Pakistan had suffered both in lives and
materially in the war against terrorism.
He said until the Kashmir issue was not resolved relations
with India could not be improved.
To a question about emergence of ISIS or Daesh at Pak-Afghan
border, the prime minister said there was an impression, adding that
he had talked about the issue with the Afghan president during his
recent conversations.
Military sides of the two countries were also in touch on it,
he added.
About restoration of peace in Karachi, the prime minister said
it was a difficult initiative but only with consensus of all the
stockholders, law and order had been restored in the port city.
He said it was a continuous process and the government would
address various problems of the city.
He said water problem, Liyari expressway, circular
railways and linking the port city with Hyderabad and rest of the
country were priority areas of the present government.
About NAB laws, the prime minister said every political
government was afraid of touching the subject, opining that NAB law
was against basic principles of justice.
He said the NAB was made by a dictator to divide the political
parties, adding that it was always used against the PML-N.
He said there was a need to change the NAB law but consensus
should be built on it.