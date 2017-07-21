PM has taken epoch making step by presenting three generations for accountability: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

by presenting three generations of the Sharif family

for accountability, notwithstanding the fact that he

enjoyed constitutional immunity, has taken an epoch making step

and nobody would be able to use immunity as a shield in the future.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, while talking

to the media outside Supreme Court here Friday.

She said that nobody could hoodwink the people of Pakistan any more as they were fully aware of those who believed in accountability and who had been declared as a proclaimed offender by the courts of law.

Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed the confidence that the apex

court would give its verdict as per the law and the Constitution and

not in accordance with the whims and wishes of the vested

interests. She expressed the confidence that Nawaz Sharif

would emerge unscathed from the Panama case.

Marriyum said that with the power of the ballot Nawaz

Sharif would again have landslide victory in 2018 elections and

the elements involved in hurling baseless allegations at him would

have to bite the dust.

She said that not a single case of misuse of power, corruption

or graft had ever been reported or unearthed against Nawaz Sharif

during his three tenures as the Prime Minister and two terms

as Chief Minister of Punjab, despite the fact that the biased JIT

had hired the services of a detective relative of one of its members.

The MOS observed that if the words like probability and opinion

etc were removed from the conclusions drawn in the JIT

report, then not a single incriminating evidence against

the elected prime minister or his family could be pointed out, which

was a clear manifestation of the innocence of Sharif family.

The minister said that some elements had been trying to

put a spin on the observations of the judges during the hearing of

the case and to use them for promoting their ulterior motives. She

said that the remarks and observations of the judges during the

course of the proceedings of the court were only a running

commentary and not a judgment unless they were included in the

written order of the court.

Marriyum said that the Sharif family submitted two more

documents in the court which were duly certified, verified

and notarized.

She reiterated that the Sharif family had the legal

right to rebut the unverified documents of a malafide JIT adding

that it should have presented the so-called documents it

had procured against the Sharif family to Hussain Nawaz

during his questioning for his response on them, but it was not

done which manifestly was tantamount to malicious intent.

The minister said that the court had noted and

recognized the point raised by legal counsel of Sharif family that

law firms in England remained open 24/7 and even visit the

residences of their clients for legal assistance.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Sharif family had

registered its reservations in regards to JIT’s constitution and

its conduct with the court and the bench had also announced that

the JIT report was neither binding for them nor it was a court

order. The minister observed that Sharif’s legal counsel in

his concluding remarks made it clear that documents relating to the

last 40 to 50 years had been submitted in the court.

The MOS said that the prime minister had been striving for

progress and prosperity of the country, success of the

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and building a

network of motorways and highways. She congratulated PTI chairman

Imran Khan on inauguration of Lowari Tunnel by Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif and added that he would continue to cut ribbons

of the development projects in future as well. The

minister advised Imran to wind up the circus of baseless

allegations at Banigala.

To a question she said that Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was one

of the close confidants of the prime minister and rumours

of his estrangement with the party were unfounded and

baseless. Elaborating her point, the minister said that Nisar Ali

Khan was an efficient leader and it was due to his unswerving

commitment and hard work that landmark achievements had been

made in countering terrorism.

She said that the PML-N leadership believed in

independence of judiciary and it remained in the forefront of

the movement for its restoration. She clarified

that yesterday’s remarks of the Prime Minister were only about

the JIT.

Later talking to PTV she said that on the issue of Hussain

Nawaz picture leak the court had acknowledged the stance taken by

the PML-N. She congratulated the media for reporting the Panama

case on merit.

The minister observed that the people of Pakistan were

mature enough and fully aware of the baseless propaganda unleashed

by the opposition parties, joined by a section of the media to

upgrade the circus for earning better ratings.