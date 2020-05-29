PM forms committee to study plight of women prisoners

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday constituted a committee to study and investigate the plight of women in prisons.
“The Committee has been constituted, taking into account the plight of the
female prisoners, whether convicted or awaiting trial, in overall context of
gender biasness, prevalent in the society at large and issues associated
therewith,” the PM Office said.
The step has been taken in view of the need to put in place institutional
arrangements to address the issue in a comprehensive manner.
The committee comprises Federal Minister of Human Rights Dr Shireen
Mazari (Chairperson), Secretary Ministry of Human Rights (Secretary),
Secretary Ministry of Interior, Home Secretaries of four provinces and
Gilgit-Baltistan, Inspector General Prisons (provinces and GB), founder
and executive director of Justice Project Pakistan Sarah Belal and lawyer
Haya Zahid.
The Chairperson may co-opt any person as member of the Committee.
The Committee will assess, if Prison Rules, Code of Criminal Procedure-
1898 and international best practices, are being adhered to with respect
to women prisoners, especially their protection, rights, health, security and
well-being.
It will ensure availability of gender-specific services for women prisoners
addressing their physical, psychological, emotional, and sociological needs.
It will review Prison Rules and other relevant laws with a view to suggest
gender specific changes in order to bring improvements for women inmates.
The Committee will also review the overall governance, legal aid and
management systems/processes in prison administration, especially with
regard to women prisoners and to suggest improvements.
It will review individual cases of Human Rights violations and victimization
of women inmates and suggest measures for institutional accountability.
Situation of children, accompanying women in jails and work to help mainstream such children, especially with regard to their education and social integration, will also be assessed.
The Committee will suggest comprehensive and workable system of governance of prisons in Pakistan with a view to ameliorating the plight of women in prison.
It will review post-release programmes to ensure that women prisoners are able to adjust in society after they leave the prison.
The Committee shall submit its report in the matter for further orders of the Prime Minister within a period of four (04) months.
