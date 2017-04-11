PM for stronger Pak-Belarus parliamentarians interaction

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday stressed enhanced interaction between the parliamentarians of Belarus and Pakistan as it would strengthen their bilateral ties.

He was talking to Vladimir Andreichenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus, who alongwith a delegation called on him here at the Prime Minister House.

The prime minister welcomed the Chairman and his delegation to Pakistan and said the relations between the two countries had grown at an unprecedented pace in the past two years. They were further consolidating bilateral ties in diverse areas, he added.

Nawaz Sharif said regular interaction among parliamentarians was essential to deepen relations between the two countries.

“Parliaments serve as vital bridges in forging people-to-people contacts, enhancing understanding and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation,” he said and proposed exchange of visits by members of Pakistan-Belarus friendship groups in the two parliaments.

The prime minister said that Pakistan’s economy was growing and offered great investment opportunities in agriculture, agro-based industries, pharmaceutical, light engineering, machinery, manufacturing, oil and gas sectors.

He expressed satisfaction over the fourth session of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Economic Commission held in Karachi in March, saying that such sessions provided excellent opportunity to further improve bilateral economic cooperation.

Vladimir Andreichenko expressed the hope to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The Belarusian delegation comprised Minister for Agriculture & Food Leoni Zayats, members of Parliament Dzmitry Habarau and Anatoli Hryshuk, and Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Ermolovih.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Chairman NA’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari and senior officials were also present during the meeting.