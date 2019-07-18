PM for effective industrial zoning, town planning to avert pollution, civic problems

LAHORE, Jul 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the institutions concerned to devise an effective strategy on the industrial zoning and town planning to avert the environmental and civic issues.

In a meeting with the representatives of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the prime minister said the industrial zoning and town planning were ignored in the past that had triggered pollution, dearth of basic amenities and other civic problems, a PM Office statement said.