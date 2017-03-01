PM for early operationalization of TAPI gas pipeline project

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to cooperation with Turkmenistan in energy and transport infrastructure.

He also underscored the need for early operationalization of

TAPI (Turkmenistan Afghanistan Pakistan India) gas pipeline project.

The Prime Minister was talking to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who called on him here after the conclusion of the 13th ECO Summit.

Pakistan has already expressed willingness to join the Lapis Lazuli corridor and the Central Asia Middle East corridor. Both sides also agreed to enhance the bilateral trade, according to a press release issued here.

The Prime Minister thanked the Turkmen President for participating in the Economic Cooperation Orgaization (ECO) Summit and making valuable contributions towards its deliberations.

Congratulating the Prime Minister on the successful hosting of the Summit, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said he was pleased

with the Summit’s outcome for it had identified the path for the

ECO’s future progress and development.

The Prime Minister fondly recalled his very productive visit to Ashgabat in November 2016.

The two leaders discussed the progress of the decisions taken during that visit and expressed satisfaction on the implementation of those decisions.

The Turkmen President thanked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for the warmth and hospitality extended to him and his delegation.