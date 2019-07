ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the concerned authorities to immediately launch relief activities in the affected areas of Neelum valley, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the torrential rains that lashed the valley, triggering flash flood in the area.

The prime minister also expressed his sympathies with those people whose residences were damaged in the calamity.