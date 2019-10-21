PM determined to provide relief to citizens of Karachi: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to provide relief to the citizens of Karachi and rejuvenate the city.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the Prime Minister will meet today with assembly members of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) and allies at Governor House in Karachi.

He will also inaugurate the 1320 megawatts power plant project in Hub Balochistan.

She said Karachi was economic hub of Pakistan.

Imran Khan will meet with the leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Grand Democratic Alliance and will discuss affairs in the province, she told.

People of province were fed up with the way the provincial government was being run, she added.

The Special Assistant said Babul Islam Sindh had a historic significance and it was our foremost responsibility to strengthen it financially and economically.