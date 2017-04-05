PM desires to see Karachi back to ‘city of lights’, says Governor Sindh

By Zahid Hameedi

KARACHI, April 5 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has

vowed to promote an investor-friendly climate in Karachi in

fulfillment of a desire by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who wants

to see the country’s biggest city returning to its old image of

‘the city of lights’ and the hub of commercial activity.

In an interview with APP the other day, the Governor outlined

his vision to transform the violence-prone city and once again make

it attractive for foreign and domestic investment.

“The Prime Minister has a desire to transform Karachi back to

‘the city of lights’ and conducive to investments,” the Governor

said, citing PM directives, and added he would make all possible

efforts to make the city an attractive destination for business

activity.

Although, maintenance of law and order in provinces is the

responsibility of the respective provincial governments, the

Governor stated that he would coordinate with the Chief Minister

and the Director Rangers to achieve this goal.

Responding to a question, the Governor stated that safety and

security of common people is among the top priority of the Prime

Minister, and his government is taking all measures to ensure that

people enjoy all the basic amenities at their doorsteps without

any discrimination.

The Governor said that since taking over in 2013, Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif has focused his efforts to root out terrorism from the

length and breadth of the country and is pursuing an ambitious agenda

to eliminate poverty and economic deprivation for the common people. “Economic prosperity will immensely contribute to achieving the goals

of peace and development in the country,” he added.

To a question, Governor Zubair said that as a result of determined

efforts by the Prime Minister to curb heinous crimes such as kidnapping

for ransom, target killings and other terrorist activities have dropped

to their lowest level as compared to what the government inherited in

2013.

He complimented DG Rangers and IG Police Sindh for their efforts

to restore and maintain law and order and said that he will provide

all possible help and support to eliminate crimes in the city and

return its past glory.

Responding to a question, the Governor agreed that reduction in

street crimes in Karachi has not achieved the desired level owing to

the fact that police force lack in numbers to monitor the country’s

most populous city, which is home to diverse communities.

“Karachi has the largest concentration of Afghan population in

the world; there are people from all kinds of communities including

Mohajirs, Baluch, Bengali, Punjabi etc,” he said and added that

Karachi police force is half the Lahore police force which has

less population than Karachi.

He said that a large number of security forces are detailed

with ministers, advisers, MPAs and other political party leaders,

leaving it less policemen to deal with law and order and control

petty street crimes.

The Governor, who was overseeing the Privatization Commission

before being appointed in the Sindh province, said that Pakistan

of today is different from what it was in 2013. “It has now been

transformed into a new era of hope that promised economic development

and prosperity for all.”

He cited country’s record foreign exchange reserves and a

bullish stock market as evidence of heightened economic activity.

He said that KSE has set new records and is among the world’s

best performing stock markets in recent years.

The Governor stated that as a result of prudent government

policies and fiscal reforms, the country’s economic growth which

remained stagnant for years, is now back on an upward trajectory

and has been duly acknowledged by international donors, including

the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has given special

attention to Karachi, which is the country’s economic hub.

The Governor was confident that the vision of the Prime Minister

will make Karachi once again the ‘the city of lights’, where people

lived in peace and prosperity.

He expressed the optimism that the law and order will further

improve and goal of peace in the city will be realized soon.

Governor Zubair thanked the Prime Minister for reposing

confidence in him and giving him the opportunity to serve the

people of Sindh.