PM assures resolution of Sindh issues

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that they were fully cognizant of the issues faced by the people of Sindh and assured that the federal government would play its role for the resolution of their problems.

He was talking to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail who called on him here in the PM Office, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The Governor took the Prime Minister into confidence over the political situation in the province and briefed him about the situation arising out after the JIT report.

They also discussed issues faced by the people in the province.