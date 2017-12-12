PM arrives Istanbul to attend extraordinary OIC Summit on Al-Quds Al-Sharif

ISTANBUL, Dec 12 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived here Tuesday to attend the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Al-Quds Al-Sharif on the invitation of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and other high officials.

The prime minister and his delegation, upon arrival at Istanbul International Airport, were received by senior officials of Turkish government, Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Syrus Sajjad Qazi while senior embassy officials were also present.

The extraordinary summit being held on Wednesday, has been called by the President of Turkey in his capacity as the Chair of OIC. Heads of state and government of about 26 Islamic countries were expected to attend the extraordinary summit and would also explore ways to deal with the situation.

The conference will be preceded by the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting which will be attended by Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Prime Minister Abbasi will convey the sentiments of the people and the Government of Pakistan of the unequivocal support to the people of Palestine.

He will stress upon the OIC for a united stance on the issue of Al-Quds Al-Sharif and call upon the US administration to review its decision.

The people and Government of Pakistan have noted with grave concern the reported move by the United States to shift its embassy to the occupied City of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, thereby altering the legal and historical status of the city.

Such a step would constitute a clear violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions particularly UNSCR 478 of 1980. It would also sidestep decades of global consensus on this issue, undermine regional peace and security as well as derail any prospects for a lasting peace in the Middle East.

The people and Government of Pakistan are unequivocally opposed to the reported plan of shifting the US Embassy to Al-Quds Al-Sharif. Pakistan fully endorses the recently adopted Final Communique of the OIC on this issue.

Pakistan has called upon the United States to refrain from any move that altered the legal and historical status as well as character of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, fully comply with all applicable UN Security Council resolutions including UNSCR 478.

While reaffirming full solidarity with the Palestinian people, Pakistan renews its call for establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The OIC was established upon a decision of the historical summit which took place in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco on 12th Rajab 1389 Hijra (25th September 1969) following the criminal arson of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

The Istanbul summit of the OIC is expected to go beyond messages of condemnation and prompt the US to abandon its decision that enables the Israeli occupation of Palestine and massacre of Palestinians.