PM arrives in New York to focus world attention on Kashmir at UNGA

NEW YORK, Sep 21 (APP):With Kashmir high on his agenda, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in New York Saturday to lead the Pakistan delegation to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he will enunciate Islamabad’s position on key global and regional issues before one of the largest gatherings of leaders from around the world.

He was received at New York’s Kennedy international airport by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Dr. Maleeha Lodhi, Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan, and officials of the Pakistan Mission to the UN and the consulate general here.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will go through a tight schedule during his seven-day visit, holding several bilateral meetings with his counterparts, including United States President Donald Trump, and participating in high-level UN summits on climate change, sustainable development, universal health coverage and financing for development.