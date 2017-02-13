PM approves revival of NCCW

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Monday approved in principle the revival of National Council for

Conservation of Wildlife (NCCW).

“The revival is another major policy reform by Pro-Green Prime Minister of Pakistan,” a PM’s Office statement said issued here.

The NCCW is premier wildlife policy-making forum that was made

redundant during last government.

After revival, the NCCW will have provincial representation and based in Ministry of Climate Change at federal level.

“The revival of NCCW will help Pakistan meet international obligations on controlling illegal wildlife trade and promoting conservation,” the statement added.