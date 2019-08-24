PM, aides discuss roadmap for economic development

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday held a meeting with his economic team to discuss the country’s economic situation and prepare a comprehensive economic roadmap for further improvement.

The meeting, which lasted for three hours, was attended by Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Planning and Development Khusru Bakhtiar, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, and other members of the economic team, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Later talking to the media, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said today’s meeting had three to four main objectives, including assessment of economic progress, reviewing performance of the important ministries like planning, commerce, agriculture, revenue and industry, and preparing an all focused roadmap.

He said the government wanted to accelerate progress on all the major development projects with focus on economic stability, so that their benefits could reach the masses.

The government had allocated about Rs 950 billion budget for the development programme and the completion of major projects would benefit the common man, besides helping in jobs creation, he added.

The prime minister directed that all the major projects should be monitored on continuous basis so that their benefits could be passed on to the masses, he said.