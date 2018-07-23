PID set-up Election-2018 media centres

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP):Press Information Department (PID) has established well equipped “Election-2018 Media Centres” with internet, fax, and telephone connections for the facilitation of media during General Elections 2018 in Islamabad as well as its Regional Offices.

The “Election-2018 Media Centre” at Islamabad will be connected to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for disseminating official election results in real time, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The Media Centres will work round the clock from the morning of July 25 and will remain operative till results are announced.

Media persons who want to avail facilities should reach PID, Zero Point, Islamabad as well as its Regional Offices on the morning of July 25 at 8 am. Regional Information Offices of PID, Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, D.I. Khan and Quetta have been issued instructions to provide necessary facilitation to media persons in the performance of their professional duties.