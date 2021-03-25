Home Photos General Coverage Photos Pakistan Navy SSG(N) Sea Eagle team paratrooper during JS Pakistan Day Parade PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pakistan Navy SSG(N) Sea Eagle team paratrooper during JS Pakistan Day Parade Thu, 25 Mar 2021, 6:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-250321 ISLAMABAD: March 25 Pakistan Navy SSG(N) Sea Eagle team paratrooper during JS Pakistan Day Parade. APP APP42-250321 ALSO READ Youngsters singing national songs on the occasion of Pakistan Day at Al-Hamra Art Center RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistan Navy contingent during JS Pakistan Day Parade A view of paratroopers parachuting off of C-130 aircraft and landing on their specified targets as a large number of people witnessing the several... SSG commandoes demonstrating their skills as a large number of people witnessing the several formations of a variety of combat helicopters belonging to the...