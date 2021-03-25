Qureshi hopeful of Biden admin’s effective role for Kashmir resolution

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday hoped that the incumbent US administration would play an effective role for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute as well as for peace in the region.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with US Democratic Party leader Tahir Javed here, said the people holding key position in the Joe Biden’s administration had acquaintance about Pakistan and regional matters, a foreign ministry press release said.

The Democratic Party leader also said the incumbent US administration was concerned about the human rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting focused on the Pak-US bilateral relations, economic diplomacy and other matters of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated Tahir Javed for being conferred Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan in recognition of his services for strengthening the Pak-US ties.

I am honored to be conferred the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/uXdawGHW9C — Tahir Javed (@ceojaved) March 23, 2021

He said Pakistan greatly valued its relations with the US as both the countries were allies in their efforts for regional peace including the Afghan peace process.

He told the Democratic Party leader that the incumbent Pakistan government was specially focused at the geo-economic priorities.

Qureshi said Pakistan government was extending e-visa and other facilities to attract the foreign investors. Therefore, the US companies could invest in Pakistan’s multiple sectors to take advantage of the incentives being provided the government, he added.

The meeting also encompassed the matters related to the Pakistani diaspora in the US.

Tahir Javed thanked the foreign minister and assured him of his continuous efforts for strengthening the Pak-US economic cooperation.