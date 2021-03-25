Home Photos General Coverage Photos Pakistan Navy contingent during JS Pakistan Day Parade PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pakistan Navy contingent during JS Pakistan Day Parade Thu, 25 Mar 2021, 6:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-250321 ISLAMABAD: March 25 Pakistan Navy contingent during JS Pakistan Day Parade. APP APP40-250321 APP41-250321ISLAMABAD: March 25 Pakistan Navy Aviation contingent during JS Pakistan Day Parade. APP ALSO READ Kuchlak Welfare Society Balochistan holding a rally to mark the Pakistan Day and awareness against narcotics among people near Press Club RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistan Navy SSG(N) Sea Eagle team paratrooper during JS Pakistan Day Parade A view of paratroopers parachuting off of C-130 aircraft and landing on their specified targets as a large number of people witnessing the several... SSG commandoes demonstrating their skills as a large number of people witnessing the several formations of a variety of combat helicopters belonging to the...