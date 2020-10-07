Home Photos Feature Photos LARKANA: October 07 – Farmer women walking on the railway bridge while... PhotosFeature Photos LARKANA: October 07 – Farmer women walking on the railway bridge while carrying bunch of rice crop. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Wed, 7 Oct 2020, 10:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-07 LARKANA: October 07 - Farmer women walking on the railway bridge while carrying bunch of rice crop. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP25-07 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 06 A person crossing the stream through railway bridge. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 06 A person crossing the stream through railway bridge. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh HYDERABAD: July 25 – Farmers seedling the rice crop in their field in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Akram Ali LAHORE: July 25 – Farmers seedling the rice crop in their field in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari