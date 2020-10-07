Home Photos Feature Photos LARKANA: October 07 – A motorcyclist on the way after purchasing buffalo... PhotosFeature Photos LARKANA: October 07 – A motorcyclist on the way after purchasing buffalo from animals market near Bypass Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Wed, 7 Oct 2020, 10:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-07 LARKANA: October 07 - A motorcyclist on the way after purchasing buffalo from animals market near Bypass Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP26-07 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SIALKOT: July 09 Vendors displaying sacrificial animals to attract the customers at animals market. APP photo by Munir Butt