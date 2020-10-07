Home Photos National Photos KARACHI: October 07 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli... PhotosNational Photos KARACHI: October 07 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz in a meeting with members of Pakistan Broadcasters Association. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi Wed, 7 Oct 2020, 10:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-07 KARACHI: October 07 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz in a meeting with members of Pakistan Broadcasters Association. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi APP24-07 ALSO READ KARACHI: October 07 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz offering Fateha at Mazar-e-Quaid. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 07 Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz addressing during a meeting with Council of Pakistan News Paper Editors... KARACHI: October 07 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz in a meeting with office bearers of Press Club and KUJ.... KARACHI: October 07 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz speaking during his visit to Press Club. APP Photo by Saeed...