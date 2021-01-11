Home Photos General Coverage Photos Health worker busy in marking on the door after administering polio drops... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Health worker busy in marking on the door after administering polio drops to a child during anti-polio campaign at latifabad Mon, 11 Jan 2021, 6:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-110121 HYDERABAD: January 11 Health worker busy in marking on the door after administering polio drops to a child during anti-polio campaign at latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP21-110121 ALSO READ Health worker administering polio drops to a child during anti-polio campaign at Bhitai Hospital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Health worker administering polio drops to a child during anti-polio campaign at Bhitai Hospital Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari inaugurating a five-day national anti-polio at fort Polio immunization drive continues across country