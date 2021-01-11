Health worker busy in marking on the door after administering polio drops to a child during anti-polio campaign at latifabad
APP21-110121 HYDERABAD: January 11  Health worker busy in marking on the door after administering polio drops to a child during anti-polio campaign at latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP21-110121

ALSO READ  Health worker administering polio drops to a child during anti-polio campaign at Bhitai Hospital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR