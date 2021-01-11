Home Photos General Coverage Photos A lady capturing moments in her cell phone during Sham Ghazal Mehfil... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A lady capturing moments in her cell phone during Sham Ghazal Mehfil at Allama Umar Bin Dawood Pota library Mon, 11 Jan 2021, 6:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-110121 HYDERABAD: January 11 A lady capturing moments in her cell phone during Sham Ghazal Mehfil at Allama Umar Bin Dawood Pota library. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP22-110121 APP23-110121