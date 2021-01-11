Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers busy in painting protective wall of railway head bridge during development... PhotosFeature Photos Labourers busy in painting protective wall of railway head bridge during development work Mon, 11 Jan 2021, 6:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-110121 LARKANA: January 11 - Labourers busy in painting protective wall of railway head bridge during development work. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP20-110121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ali Zaidi pays surprise visit to Marine Fishing Department ICT admin pays tribute to farmers with its ‘Salam Kissan’ campaign CDA starts development work at Park Enclave II after five years