A view of damaged cover of Samanabad sewerage nullah needs the attention of concerned authorities
APP04-230221 LAHORE: February 23  A view of damaged cover of Samanabad sewerage nullah needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Amir Khan

ALSO READ  A vendor selling petrol illegally in plastic bottles at his roadside setup, needs the attention of concerned authorities

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR