A vendor preparing green tea for customers at his local hotel

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI holds key bilateral, high-level meeting with Sri Lankan Prime Minister @PresRajapaksa and his delegation at Temple Tree, PM House of Sri Lanka.



#APPNews #PMIKinSriLanka @PakPMO @MoIB_Official @MFA_SriLanka @PresRajapaksa @SrilankaPMO @PakinSriLanka